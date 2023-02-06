Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $38,993.10 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011912 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,817,640 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

