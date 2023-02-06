ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,225.15

ELIS (XLS) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $5,225.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00224878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14162722 USD and is down -20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,275.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

