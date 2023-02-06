Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148,666.56

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $148,666.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00087855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 279.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,386,492 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

