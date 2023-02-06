Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Enigma has a total market cap of $71,984.92 and approximately $97,154.72 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00427580 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.21 or 0.29164262 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00425640 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

