Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 90,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 85,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 559,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

