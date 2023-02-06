EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EOG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.09. 287,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,730. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

