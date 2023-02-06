Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 38,226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.