Ergo (ERG) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $107.05 million and $1.10 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,007.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00420648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00724198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00585153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00192657 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,559,597 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

