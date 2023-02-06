Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.43 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $108.43 million and $1.10 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,928.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00420410 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015656 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00099393 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00724678 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00585491 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00190665 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,566,455 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
