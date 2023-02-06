Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.03 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $109.03 million and $981,000.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00007288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00423107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00098547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00722258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00583820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00188379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,584,545 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

