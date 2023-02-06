Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.75 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Everdome has a total market cap of $58.75 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00422466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.90 or 0.28815441 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00425207 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

