Evmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $124.20 million and $1.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

