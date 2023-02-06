Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 55.75%. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 296,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

