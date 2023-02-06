Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

