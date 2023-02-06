Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE:XTC opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.