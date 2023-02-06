Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,481,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 980,645 shares.The stock last traded at $167.74 and had previously closed at $163.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.77.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

