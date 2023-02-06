Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,481,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 980,645 shares.The stock last traded at $167.74 and had previously closed at $163.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.77.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Further Reading
