Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $681.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.81. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,563 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,664 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

