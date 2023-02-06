Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.