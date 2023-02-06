Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 39,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $329.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

