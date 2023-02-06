Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

