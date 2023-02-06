Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $264.23 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day moving average is $261.82.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

