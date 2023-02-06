Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000.
NYSE:KAR opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
