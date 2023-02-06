Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.82. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

