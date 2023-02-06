Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

