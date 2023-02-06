Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $260.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $270.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.99.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

About Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,075,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Italy grew its position in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

