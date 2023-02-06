Financial Survey: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) & Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) and Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Biotech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Biotech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and Biotech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -74.21% -71.12% Biotech Acquisition N/A -42.22% 3.48%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotech Acquisition has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Annovis Bio and Biotech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biotech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Annovis Bio presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.83%. Given Annovis Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Biotech Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annovis Bio and Biotech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$14.49 million ($3.47) -5.57 Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A

About Annovis Bio

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Biotech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.