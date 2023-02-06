First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director George Barr Sells 8,000 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Busey by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

