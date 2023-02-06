First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,035 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,686. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

