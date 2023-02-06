First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 240 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 568,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.