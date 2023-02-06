First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 280 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum China were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yum China by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 135.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 733,505 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Yum China by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after buying an additional 639,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 214.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 604,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $22,907,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

