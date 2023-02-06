First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 685 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 127,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 638,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. 5,668,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,635,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

