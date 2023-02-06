First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.30. 561,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

