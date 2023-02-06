Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Raised by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1,719.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.00 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.37.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

