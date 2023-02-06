Flow Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $73.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

