FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ( OTCMKTS:FLIDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $761.53 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.