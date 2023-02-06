FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.
