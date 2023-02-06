Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $2.58 Million Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.33% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIRM opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

