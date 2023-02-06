Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $535,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

