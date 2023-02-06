Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

