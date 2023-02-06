Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Analyst Recommendations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

