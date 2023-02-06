Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.