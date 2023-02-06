Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

