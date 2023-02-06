Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.70

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.
Freedom Trading Up 5.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Freedom
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freedom (FRHC)
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
- Apple: What’s The Post-Earnings Play?
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.