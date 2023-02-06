Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.70

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Freedom Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.31 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Freedom by 5,803.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freedom by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter worth $142,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

