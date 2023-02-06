Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.25. Freshworks shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 545,619 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $259,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $34,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.