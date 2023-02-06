Fure Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,630 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 73,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,752. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.