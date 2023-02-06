G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,631.23

G999 (G999) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, G999 has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,631.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00063173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024381 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001848 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

