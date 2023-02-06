Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

