Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Garmin comprises 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Garmin by 80.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Garmin by 25.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.68. 145,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,141. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

