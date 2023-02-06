Gas (GAS) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00011719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $159.14 million and approximately $59.21 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00428509 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.27 or 0.29231033 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00425027 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
