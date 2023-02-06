Gas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.45 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $158.45 million and approximately $59.55 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00011756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002691 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00427059 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.92 or 0.29124988 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00427050 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
