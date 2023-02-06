GateToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $463.07 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $4.28 or 0.00018743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00224098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00159288 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.29559769 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,261,289.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

