GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $24.03

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.03, but opened at $22.88. GDS shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 100,976 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.34.
GDS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
