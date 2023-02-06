General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 1692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.05%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

